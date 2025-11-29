Skip to main content
Presbyterian plays Citadel

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Citadel Bulldogs (2-5) vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-5)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays Citadel in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Blue Hose are 4-5 in non-conference play. Presbyterian ranks seventh in the Big South with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Peterson averaging 5.6.

The Bulldogs are 2-5 in non-conference play. Citadel gives up 76.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Presbyterian is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 48.8% Citadel allows to opponents. Citadel has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Presbyterian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Pierce is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Christian Moore is averaging 11.6 points for the Bulldogs. Braxton Williams is averaging 10.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

