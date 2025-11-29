Skip to main content
Queens (NC) visits Silver and UNC Wilmington

By AP News

Queens (NC) Royals (3-3) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-3)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts Queens (NC) after Kylah Silver scored 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 75-55 win over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Seahawks are 1-1 on their home court. UNC Wilmington ranks seventh in the CAA in rebounding averaging 33.4 rebounds. Silver leads the Seahawks with 7.8 boards.

The Royals are 1-3 on the road. Queens (NC) ranks fifth in the ASUN shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Queens (NC) allows to opponents. Queens (NC) averages 61.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 70.0 UNC Wilmington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rori Cox is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Seahawks. Paige Smith is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Brenae Jones-Grant is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Royals. Ana Barreto is averaging 12.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

