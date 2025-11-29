Utah Tech hosts UC Riverside following Henderson’s 34-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-3) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-5)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits Utah Tech after Andrew Henderson scored 34 points in UC Riverside’s 83-74 victory against the Grambling Tigers.

The Trailblazers are 2-1 in home games. Utah Tech is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders are 2-2 on the road. UC Riverside averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Utah Tech averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.4 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Utah Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Potter is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Chance Trujillo is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Henderson is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Highlanders. Marqui Worthy is averaging 14.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press