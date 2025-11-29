Skip to main content
Utah Tech hosts UC Riverside following Henderson’s 34-point game

By AP News

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-3) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-5)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits Utah Tech after Andrew Henderson scored 34 points in UC Riverside’s 83-74 victory against the Grambling Tigers.

The Trailblazers are 2-1 in home games. Utah Tech is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders are 2-2 on the road. UC Riverside averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Utah Tech averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.4 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Utah Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Potter is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Chance Trujillo is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Henderson is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Highlanders. Marqui Worthy is averaging 14.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

