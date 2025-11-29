Thomas leads Dartmouth against Saint Peter’s after 24-point performance

Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-3)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth visits Saint Peter’s after Kareem Thomas scored 24 points in Dartmouth’s 113-68 win over the Maine-Augusta Moose.

The Peacocks are 2-0 on their home court. Saint Peter’s is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Dartmouth went 14-14 overall a season ago while going 5-9 on the road. The Big Green averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press