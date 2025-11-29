Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
40.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Thomas leads Dartmouth against Saint Peter’s after 24-point performance

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-3)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth visits Saint Peter’s after Kareem Thomas scored 24 points in Dartmouth’s 113-68 win over the Maine-Augusta Moose.

The Peacocks are 2-0 on their home court. Saint Peter’s is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Dartmouth went 14-14 overall a season ago while going 5-9 on the road. The Big Green averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.