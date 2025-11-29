Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
39.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Johnson leads Sacramento State against Pacific after 21-point showing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Sacramento State Hornets (4-4) at Pacific Tigers (5-2)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits Pacific after Prophet Johnson scored 21 points in Sacramento State’s 94-46 victory against the San Francisco State Gators.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 at home. Pacific is fourth in the WCC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Elias Ralph averaging 5.0.

The Hornets have gone 0-3 away from home. Sacramento State averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Pacific makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Sacramento State scores 11.2 more points per game (77.8) than Pacific allows to opponents (66.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ralph is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.1%.

Johnson is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 16 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals. Mikey Williams is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.