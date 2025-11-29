Skip to main content
Mason leads South Dakota State to 41-3 win over New Hampshire in FCS playoffs

By AP News

BROOKINGS, S. D. (AP) — Chase Mason threw three touchdown passes, Julius Loughridge ran for 100 yards and a touchdown and 14th-seeded South Dakota State strolled to a 41-3 win over New Hampshire in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits (9-4) scored on every possession except for a third-quarter interception by Mason, who was 16-of-20 passing for 230 yards and had 13 straight completions on the cold, snowy day.

South Dakota State, which had lost 4 of 5 before the playoffs, goes to third-seeded Montana next Saturday. The Coyotes beat the Grizzlies in the playoffs the last two years, including the championship game two seasons ago.

Loughridge and Josiah Johnson scored on 1-yard plunges in the first quarter and Mason threw touchdown passes to Alex Bullock and Jack Smith. The Jackrabbits then picked off a New Hampshire pass in the closing seconds of the second quarter for a 27-3 lead at the break.

With drives of 75, 88, 68 and 63 yards, the Jackrabbits had a 288-127 advantage in offense. The Wildcats’ most successful drive, 15 plays for 63 yards, stalled out on the SDSU 12, leading to a field goal.

New Hampshire (8-5) finished with 192 yards. Denzell Gibson had 101 yards on 19 carries.

