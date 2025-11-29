Boston College snaps 10-game losing streak and defeats Syracuse 34-12

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Turbo Richard ran for two second-half touchdowns, Jordan McDonald added two more, and Boston College scored 31 unanswered points to beat Syracuse 34-12 on Saturday to snap a 10-game losing streak.

Boston College (2-10, 1-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) hasn’t won since its season-opening 66-10 victory over FCS-member Fordham. Syracuse (3-9, 1-7) ended its season with eight consecutive losses. The Orange went 10-3 a year ago in coach Fran Brown’s first season.

The teams were tied 6-all when Richard scored from 16 yards out with 11:54 to go in the third quarter. He followed that with a 46-yard scamper early in the fourth, giving the Eagles a 27-6 lead. Sandwiched between those scores was a 2-yard run in the third by Jordan McDonald, who also added a 14-yard scoring run midway through the fourth.

BC starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan suffered a game-ending thumb injury on the team’s first series. He gave way to fifth-year senior Grayson James, who went 16 of 24 for 288 yards passing. Richard had 102 yards rushing. Lewis Bond had eight receptions for 171 yards.

Syracuse, meanwhile, shuffled at quarterback between walk-on Joe Filardi and run-first tight end Dan Villari. Filardi was 10-of-18 passing for just 65 yards. Will Nixon ran for 73 yards and Filardi added 58. Villari chipped in with 44 yards rushing. Syracuse’s longest pass plays went for 12 yards.

The teams matched field goals in a first half that ended at 6-6.

Each of Syracuse’s eight straight losses were by double digits after starting quarterback Steve Angeli went down with a season-ending Achilles injury against Clemson.

Boston College: With a close loss against Georgia Tech and a road win over Syracuse, BC has something to build on.

Syracuse: The loss ended a dismal season with the Orange failing to produce a functioning quarterback after Angeli went down.

Both teams ended their seasons.

