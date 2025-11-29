Delaware wraps up first FBS season with 61-31 rout of UTEP

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nick Minicucci threw three touchdown passes, the Delaware defense intercepted five passes, and the Blue Hens blew out UTEP 61-31 on Saturday.

Delaware concluded its first season of FBS play with a 6-6 record, 4-4 in Conference USA.

Minicucci completed 24 of 38 passes for 311 yards. His three passing touchdowns give him 22 for the season.

UTEP quarterback Skylar Locklear threw five interceptions, two of which were hauled in by Mysonne Pollard. Locklear threw for 338 yards and had four TD passes.

Kyre Duplessis had 104 receiving yards for Delaware and Wondame Davis Jr. had 112 receiving yards for UTEP (2-10, 1-7).

The score was 17-7 in the second quarter before Gavin Moul’s 16-yard fumble return touchdown for Delaware made it 24-7. Moul had 13 tackles.

UTEP was within 41-31 entering the fourth quarter before Minicucci threw a touchdown pass and Greg Spiller ran 55 yards for a touchdown for a 55-31 lead. Delaware added two field goals in the final two minutes.

Delaware had 527 total yards to UTEP’s 370.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football