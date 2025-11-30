Skip to main content
Nunez accounts for 4 TDs, trick play helps Mississippi Valley get 2nd win, 35-31 over Florida A&M

By AP News

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Brandon Nunez threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth and Mississippi Valley State earned its second win, first in the conference, to end the season with a 35-31 win over Florida A&M on Saturday.

Jamari Stokes’ picked off a pass, his second interception, from RJ Johnson III with 1:23 remaining to seal the win.

The Rattlers were up 24-14 when Nunez capped a 75-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. Then on the first play of the fourth quarter wide receiver Mekhi Norris had a 27-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Nelson that put the Delta Devils on top.

A big kickoff return gave Florida A&M a quick answer with Johnson finding Kenari Wilcher for a 34-yard score in a three-play drive for a 31-28 lead.

MVSU punted on its next possession then Kelly Dante intercepted a pass, setting up the Delta Devils on the 9. On third down Nunez found Norris for the winner, covering 9 yards.

Nunez was 28 of 47 for 331 yards for MVSU (2-10, 1-7 SWAC) and Norris had eight catches for 140 yards.

Johnson was 20 of 33 for 283 yards and two TDs for the Rattlers (5-7, 4-4) but was intercepted three times. Thad Franklin ran for 101 yards and a score.

