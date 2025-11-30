Bandelj’s 21 lead Cal Poly over D-III Redlands 87-81

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Peter Bandelj had 21 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in Cal Poly’s 87-81 win over Division-III Redlands on Saturday.

Hamad Mousa scored 19 points while going 7 of 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Mustangs (4-5). Austin Goode went 5 of 9 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Bulldogs were led by Jake Hlywiak, who recorded 18 points. Lucas Gordon added 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Redlands. Omari Ferguson had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press