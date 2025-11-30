Skip to main content
Williams has 19 as Cal Baptist beats Oregon State 75-69

By AP News

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Martel Williams had 19 points in Cal Baptist’s 75-69 win against Oregon State on Saturday.

Williams had five rebounds for the Lancers (7-0). Devon Malcolm scored 16 points and added four steals. Jordan Muller had 13 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. The Lancers extended their winning streak to seven games.

Dez White led the Beavers (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Malcolm Christie added 10 points for Oregon State. Noah Amenhauser also recorded 10 points.

Cal Baptist went into halftime tied with Oregon State 30-30. Williams put up 11 points in the half. Cal Baptist used a 10-3 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 67-54 with 4:13 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

