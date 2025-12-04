Josh Hubbard scores 25 points to lead Mississippi State’s 85-73 victory over Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Hubbard scored 25 points, nine in a key stretch of the second half, and Mississippi State defeated Georgia Tech 85-73 in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs led 55-49 with 11 minutes remaining in the second half before Hubbard scored their next nine points on two 3-pointers and a three-point trip to the foul line. They led 66-51 with about nine minutes left.

The Yellow Jackets did not get within single digits the rest of the way and Mississippi State’s lead peaked at 17 points with about two minutes to go.

Jayden Epps scored 14 points and Jamarion Davis-Fleming and Brandon Walker added 11 each for the Bulldogs (4-4).

Kowacie Reeves Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points to go with nine rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (5-4). Akai Fleming, Mouhamed Sylla and Baye Ndongo scored 12 points each.

There were three ties and a couple of lead changes in the early going before Mississippi State took the lead for good on a dunk by Davis-Fleming, making it 15-13 7 1/2 minutes into the game. The Bulldogs did not allow consecutive baskets the remainder of the half, helping them go ahead by as many as 12 points. Mississippi State led 37-28 at halftime.

