AJ Dybantsa and Keba Keita each score 22 points to lead No. 9 BYU past California Baptist 91-60

By AP News
Cal Baptist BYU Basketball

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — AJ Dybantsa and Keba Keita each scored 22 points to lead No. 9 BYU to a 91-60 victory over California Baptist on Wednesday night.

Keita added 14 rebounds to help the Cougars (7-1) win their fourth straight neutral-site game — though this one was played in their home state about 45 miles from campus. Robert Wright III had 15 points and 11 assists.

BYU shot 55% from the field and forced 14 turnovers. The Cougars totaled 15 points off turnovers and outscored Cal Baptist 48-28 in the paint.

Martel Williams led the Lancers with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. Cal Baptist (7-2) lost to a Big 12 team for the second time in three days.

Slowing down Dybantsa and Keita quickly became a problem for the Lancers. The two combined for 13 field goals and 28 points by halftime. Their baskets sparked a pair of huge runs that put BYU in control early.

Back-to-back buckets from Keita and Dybantsa ignited a 10-0 spurt that put the Cougars up 14-5. Cal Baptist drew within five on a 3-pointer from Jordan Mueller, but the Lancers were unable to trim the deficit any further before BYU heated up again.

Dybantsa and Keita combined for five baskets during a 19-5 run that extended the lead to 40-21 with 2:12 left before halftime. The Cougars held Cal Baptist to two baskets over a nine-minute stretch while forcing six turnovers.

BYU made 10 straight shots, culminating in consecutive baskets from Dybantsa, to expand its advantage to 70-39 with 11:57 remaining.

California Baptist plays at Utah on Saturday.

BYU faces Clemson in the Jimmy V Classic in New York City next Tuesday night.

By JOHN COON
Associated Press

