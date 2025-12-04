UC Riverside visits UC Irvine after Saran’s 24-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-4) at UC Irvine Anteaters (5-4)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -12.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts UC Riverside after Derin Saran scored 24 points in UC Irvine’s 72-63 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Anteaters are 3-2 in home games. UC Irvine is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders are 2-3 on the road. UC Riverside is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

UC Irvine averages 79.7 points, 7.3 more per game than the 72.4 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 12.5 percentage points higher than the 35.2% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurian Dixon is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Anteaters. Tama Isaac is averaging 6.9 points.

Andrew Henderson is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Highlanders. Osiris Grady is averaging 13.6 points and 7.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press