UAB visits Drake after Appelhans’ 30-point game

UAB Blazers (6-3) at Drake Bulldogs (6-3)

Des Moines, Iowa; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays UAB after Braden Appelhans scored 30 points in Drake’s 108-57 win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 on their home court. Drake is second in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.4 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Blazers are 0-2 on the road. UAB has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Drake scores 80.8 points, 10.1 more per game than the 70.7 UAB gives up. UAB has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Quinn is shooting 49.1% and averaging 17.4 points for the Bulldogs. Appelhans is averaging 10.8 points.

Chance Westry is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Blazers. Jacob Meyer is averaging 15.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.

