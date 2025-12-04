No. 5 UConn hosts Garcia and East Texas A&M

East Texas A&M Lions (4-3) at UConn Huskies (7-1)

Storrs, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M visits No. 5 UConn after Damian Garcia scored 20 points in East Texas A&M’s 84-67 win against the Army Black Knights.

The Huskies are 4-1 on their home court. UConn has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions have gone 1-3 away from home. East Texas A&M leads the Southland with 20.4 assists. Gianni Hunt paces the Lions with 4.7.

UConn averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.0 per game East Texas A&M gives up. East Texas A&M averages 22.3 more points per game (82.9) than UConn allows to opponents (60.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 49.4%.

Vinny Sigona is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 10.3 points. Ronnie Harrison Jr. is averaging 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press