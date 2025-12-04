Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
33.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

CSU Northridge hosts CSU Bakersfield following Smith’s 30-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-4)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits CSU Northridge after Dailin Smith scored 30 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 76-71 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Matadors are 2-0 in home games. CSU Northridge is eighth in the Big West scoring 75.0 points while shooting 40.4% from the field.

The Roadrunners are 1-4 in road games. CSU Bakersfield is ninth in the Big West with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Pierre Geneste Jr. averaging 4.5.

CSU Northridge is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 43.8% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 42.8% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The Matadors and Roadrunners square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Hughes Jr. is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Matadors. Josh O’Garro is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers.

Smith averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 21.4% from beyond the arc. CJ Hardy is averaging 14.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.