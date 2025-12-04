CSU Northridge hosts CSU Bakersfield following Smith’s 30-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-4)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits CSU Northridge after Dailin Smith scored 30 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 76-71 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Matadors are 2-0 in home games. CSU Northridge is eighth in the Big West scoring 75.0 points while shooting 40.4% from the field.

The Roadrunners are 1-4 in road games. CSU Bakersfield is ninth in the Big West with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Pierre Geneste Jr. averaging 4.5.

CSU Northridge is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 43.8% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 42.8% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The Matadors and Roadrunners square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Hughes Jr. is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Matadors. Josh O’Garro is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers.

Smith averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 21.4% from beyond the arc. CJ Hardy is averaging 14.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press