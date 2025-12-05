Skip to main content
Northern Kentucky visits Purdue Fort Wayne following Hadnot’s 33-point game

By AP News

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-2, 1-0 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-6, 0-1 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces Northern Kentucky after Corey Hadnot II scored 33 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 101-92 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Mastodons have gone 4-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 87.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Norse have gone 1-0 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky ranks fifth in the Horizon League giving up 75.2 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Northern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). Northern Kentucky averages 6.3 more points per game (86.7) than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up to opponents (80.4).

The Mastodons and Norse square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hadnot is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Mastodons. Maximus Nelson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Donovan Oday is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Norse. Dan Gherezgher Jr. is averaging 17.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

