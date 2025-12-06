Skip to main content
Hughes leads CSU Northridge against UC Irvine after 27-point game

By AP News

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-4, 1-0 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4, 1-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -10.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits UC Irvine after Larry Hughes Jr. scored 27 points in CSU Northridge’s 87-66 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Anteaters have gone 4-2 at home. UC Irvine is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Matadors are 1-0 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UC Irvine’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge scores 13.3 more points per game (76.5) than UC Irvine gives up (63.2).

The Anteaters and Matadors face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurian Dixon averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Derin Saran is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.7 points.

Hughes is averaging 17.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Matadors. Josh O’Garro is averaging 13.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

