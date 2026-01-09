Long Beach State hosts CSU Bakersfield after Smith’s 30-point showing

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-9, 2-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (5-11, 1-3 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays Long Beach State after Dailin Smith scored 30 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 67-66 victory over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Beach have gone 5-3 at home. Long Beach State gives up 77.2 points and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 2-3 in conference play. CSU Bakersfield has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Long Beach State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Long Beach State gives up.

The Beach and Roadrunners match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sykes is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 18 points. Petar Majstorovic is averaging 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

Smith is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Ron Jessamy is averaging 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

