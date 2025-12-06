Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
45.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jaden Schutt buries 6 3-pointers and Virginia Tech outlasts George Mason 73-62

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jaden Schutt hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Virginia Tech’s 73-62 victory over previously undefeated George Mason on Saturday.

Schutt, a backup guard, made 6 of 12 from deep in establishing a career high in 3-pointers.

Amani Hansberry had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Hokies (8-2). Tyler Johnson scored 13 and Ben Hammond 10.

Kory Mincy had 16 points and eight assists for the Patriots (9-1). Riley Allenspach scored 11 points and Jahari Long added 10.

George Mason led 26-25 with 5 minutes left in the first half before the Hokies ended the half on an 18-4 run in which Schutt buried three 3s.

Schutt made two more 3s shortly after halftime and Virginia Tech led 60-37 a little more than 5 minutes into the second half. After Schutt’s sixth 3 made it 68-47 near the 8-minute mark, the Hokies missed 9 of their last 11 shots and scored five points the rest of the game; none in the final 3 minutes.

The Patriots had started 9-0 for the first time in school history and were one of 15 remaining unbeaten teams nationally before Saturday.

Up next

Virginia Tech: Western Carolina visits on Thursday.

George Mason: The Patriots host Old Dominion on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.