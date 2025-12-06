Jaden Schutt buries 6 3-pointers and Virginia Tech outlasts George Mason 73-62

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jaden Schutt hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Virginia Tech’s 73-62 victory over previously undefeated George Mason on Saturday.

Schutt, a backup guard, made 6 of 12 from deep in establishing a career high in 3-pointers.

Amani Hansberry had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Hokies (8-2). Tyler Johnson scored 13 and Ben Hammond 10.

Kory Mincy had 16 points and eight assists for the Patriots (9-1). Riley Allenspach scored 11 points and Jahari Long added 10.

George Mason led 26-25 with 5 minutes left in the first half before the Hokies ended the half on an 18-4 run in which Schutt buried three 3s.

Schutt made two more 3s shortly after halftime and Virginia Tech led 60-37 a little more than 5 minutes into the second half. After Schutt’s sixth 3 made it 68-47 near the 8-minute mark, the Hokies missed 9 of their last 11 shots and scored five points the rest of the game; none in the final 3 minutes.

The Patriots had started 9-0 for the first time in school history and were one of 15 remaining unbeaten teams nationally before Saturday.

Up next

Virginia Tech: Western Carolina visits on Thursday.

George Mason: The Patriots host Old Dominion on Saturday.

___

