Okeke, Porter lead Wisconsin charge in 78-64 win over 20th-ranked Michigan State women

MADISON, Wisc, (AP) — Gift Uchenna Okeke scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Ronnie Porter also recorded a double-double and Wisconsin beat 20th-ranked Michigan State 78-64 in a Big Ten opener on Sunday.

Kyrah Daniels scored 14, Destiny Howell scored 13 points and Ronnie Porter scored 12 and grabbed 11 rebounds for Wisconsin (7-3, 1-0). The Badgers finished 46% shooting from 3-point range (11 of 24) compared to 23% (5 of 22) for Michigan State (8-1, 0-1).

Kennedy Blair scored 16 points and reserve Isaline Alexander 12 for the Spartans.

Wisconsin lead 18-15 after the first quarter, 35-28 at halftime and 55-51 after three before taking complete control in the last stanza.

Laci Steele started the fourth with a 3 and Porter made 1 of 2 foul shots for an eight-point lead. Alexander’s layup with 6:44 to go brought Michigan State within 61-58, but Howell and Daniels countered with 3s for a nine-point lead.

After the teams traded layups, Okeke and Steele made baskets to make it 73-60 with 2:26 to go. Michigan State failed to score in a little more than four minutes down the stretch.

Up Next

Michigan State travels to face DePaul on Dec. 14.

Wisconsin hosts San Diego on Wednesday.

