Arizona State hosts Davidson and Northern Arizona

By AP News

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-4) at Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on Arizona State after Zack Davidson scored 20 points in Northern Arizona’s 69-68 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Sun Devils have gone 3-1 in home games. Arizona State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Lumberjacks are 0-2 on the road. Northern Arizona is seventh in the Big Sky with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Davidson averaging 6.3.

Arizona State makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Northern Arizona has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Northern Arizona has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is scoring 18.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Sun Devils. Anthony Johnson is averaging 13.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 53.6%.

Davidson is averaging 16.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Ryan Abelman is averaging 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

