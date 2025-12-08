Skip to main content
Sykes leads Long Beach State against San Jose State after 20-point showing

By AP News

Long Beach State Beach (2-8, 0-2 Big West) at San Jose State Spartans (4-5)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits San Jose State after Gavin Sykes scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 80-74 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Spartans are 3-1 on their home court. San Jose State averages 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Beach are 0-5 on the road. Long Beach State allows 77.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

San Jose State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.2 per game San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Garland is shooting 54.3% and averaging 17.9 points for the Spartans. Jermaine Washington is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Sykes is shooting 45.3% and averaging 16.2 points for the Beach. Petar Majstorovic is averaging 13.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

