Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
38.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Morgan State takes on DePaul after Davis’ 21-point showing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Morgan State Bears (1-7) at DePaul Blue Demons (6-3)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits DePaul after Elijah Davis scored 21 points in Morgan State’s 84-80 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Blue Demons have gone 5-2 at home. DePaul averages 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Bears are 0-3 on the road. Morgan State allows 81.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.0 points per game.

DePaul is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 49.4% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State averages 74.6 points per game, 3.6 more than the 71.0 DePaul allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz McClure is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 8.9 points. CJ Gunn is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.7 points.

Alfred Worrell Jr. is averaging 15.3 points for the Bears. Davis is averaging 14.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.