Texas hosts Southern after Jacobs’ 22-point game

By AP News

Southern Jaguars (4-4) at Texas Longhorns (6-3)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -22.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Texas after Michael Jacobs scored 22 points in Southern’s 101-48 win against the Louisiana College Wildcats.

The Longhorns are 4-1 in home games. Texas ranks seventh in the SEC with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Dailyn Swain averaging 5.2.

The Jaguars are 1-4 on the road. Southern leads the SWAC scoring 92.3 points per game while shooting 49.8%.

Texas averages 88.4 points, 10.4 more per game than the 78.0 Southern gives up. Southern averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.6 per game Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swain is scoring 16.3 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Longhorns. Matas Vokietaitis is averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 67.2%.

Jacobs is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Jaguars. Fazl Oshodi is averaging 10.4 points and 2.0 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

