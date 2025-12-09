Yale takes on Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-7) vs. Yale Bulldogs (10-1)

Springfield, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) and Yale square off in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in non-conference play. Yale is sixth in the Ivy League with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Samson Aletan averaging 2.3.

The Great Danes have a 2-7 record against non-conference oppponents. Albany (NY) is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Yale averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) averages 71.6 points per game, 1.5 more than the 70.1 Yale allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Townsend is scoring 17.4 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaac Celiscar is averaging 13.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 63.6% over the past 10 games.

Amir Lindsey is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.7 points for the Great Danes. Zach Matulu is averaging 11.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press