Denver plays CSU Fullerton following Wysocki’s 32-point showing

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-7, 0-2 Big West) at Denver Pioneers (5-6)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -4.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts CSU Fullerton after Shaun Wysocki scored 32 points in Denver’s 97-61 win over the Alaska-Anchorage Seawolves.

The Pioneers are 3-1 on their home court. Denver ranks sixth in the Summit League with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Gabe Oldham averaging 2.7.

The Titans are 0-4 in road games. CSU Fullerton averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Denver makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than CSU Fullerton has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). CSU Fullerton averages 5.4 more points per game (88.3) than Denver allows (82.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Johnson is averaging 18.4 points for the Pioneers. Jeremiah Burke is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Joshua Ward is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Titans. Christian WIlliams is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 83.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press