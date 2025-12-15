Skip to main content
Cal Poly visits Betts and No. 4 UCLA

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-7, 0-2 Big West) at UCLA Bruins (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UCLA faces Cal Poly after Lauren Betts scored 24 points in UCLA’s 80-59 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The Bruins are 4-0 on their home court. UCLA is third in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 39.1 rebounds. Betts paces the Bruins with 7.8 boards.

The Mustangs are 0-4 on the road. Cal Poly ranks sixth in the Big West shooting 28.8% from 3-point range.

UCLA scores 83.0 points, 15.6 more per game than the 67.4 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 35.3% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Kneepkens averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Gabriela Jaquez is shooting 54.1% and averaging 14.6 points.

Vanessa McManus is shooting 43.4% and averaging 20.1 points for the Mustangs. Charish Thompson is averaging 15.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

