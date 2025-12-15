Cal Poly visits Betts and No. 4 UCLA

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-7, 0-2 Big West) at UCLA Bruins (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UCLA faces Cal Poly after Lauren Betts scored 24 points in UCLA’s 80-59 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The Bruins are 4-0 on their home court. UCLA is third in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 39.1 rebounds. Betts paces the Bruins with 7.8 boards.

The Mustangs are 0-4 on the road. Cal Poly ranks sixth in the Big West shooting 28.8% from 3-point range.

UCLA scores 83.0 points, 15.6 more per game than the 67.4 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 35.3% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Kneepkens averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Gabriela Jaquez is shooting 54.1% and averaging 14.6 points.

Vanessa McManus is shooting 43.4% and averaging 20.1 points for the Mustangs. Charish Thompson is averaging 15.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press