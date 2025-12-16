Air Force plays San Diego State on 3-game road skid

Air Force Falcons (3-8) at San Diego State Aztecs (5-3)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force will aim to break its three-game road slide when the Falcons take on San Diego State.

The Aztecs have gone 4-1 at home. San Diego State ranks fourth in the MWC with 15.9 assists per game led by Sean Newman Jr. averaging 2.9.

The Falcons are 0-2 on the road. Air Force is ninth in the MWC giving up 73.5 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

San Diego State averages 81.9 points, 8.4 more per game than the 73.5 Air Force allows. Air Force averages 66.2 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 76.5 San Diego State gives up.

The Aztecs and Falcons face off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Davis is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Aztecs. Reese Dixon-Waters is averaging 12.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 43.2%.

Kam Sanders is averaging 12.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Falcons. Lucas Hobin is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press