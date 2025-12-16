Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
40.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Utah Valley faces Weber State, looks for 7th straight home win

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Weber State Wildcats (5-5) at Utah Valley Wolverines (8-3)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Wolverines play Weber State.

The Wolverines are 4-0 in home games. Utah Valley is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 1-4 away from home. Weber State is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah Valley makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Weber State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Utah Valley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Holcombe is averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jace Whiting is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.8 points. Trevor Henning is averaging 13.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.