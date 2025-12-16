Skip to main content
Mousa leads Cal Poly against Montana State

By AP News

Montana State Bobcats (4-7) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-6, 1-1 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts Montana State after Hamad Mousa scored 31 points in Cal Poly’s 88-84 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Mustangs are 2-1 in home games. Cal Poly has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 1-6 on the road. Montana State is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

Cal Poly averages 82.8 points, 13.2 more per game than the 69.6 Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 77.2 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 86.3 Cal Poly gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mousa averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 20.5 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Peter Bandelj is averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Jed Miller is averaging 12.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Davian Brown is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 84.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

