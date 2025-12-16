Louisiana and Delaware meet for the 68 Ventures Bowl

Delaware (6-6) vs. Louisiana (6-6), Dec. 17 at 8:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Louisiana by 3. Against the spread: Louisiana 5-6, Delaware 4-8.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Louisiana Offense

Overall: 344.8 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 155.3 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 189.5 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 27.1 points per game (74th)

Louisiana Defense

Overall: 417.1 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 228 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 189.1 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 30 points per game (105th)

Delaware Offense

Overall: 417.1 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 301.2 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 115.9 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (48th)

Delaware Defense

Overall: 411.2 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 246.8 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 164.3 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 32.5 points per game (120th)

Louisiana ranks 106th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.8% of the time. Delaware ranks 46th on offense, converting on 41.8% of third downs.

Delaware is 120th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 89.4% of trips. Louisiana’s red zone offense ranks 50th, scoring on 87.5% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Louisiana

Passing: D’Wayne Winfield, 1,195 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 61 completion percentage

Rushing: Elijah Davis, 739 yards on 148 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Shelton Sampson Jr., 495 yards on 29 catches, 5 TDs

Delaware

Passing: Nick Minicucci, 3,514 yards, 22 TDs, 7 INTs, 62.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jo’Nathan Silver, 536 yards on 105 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Kyre Duplessis, 794 yards on 58 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Louisiana won 30-27 over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Nov. 29. Winfield threw for 82 yards on 10-of-21 attempts (47.6%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 36 yards. Davis had 126 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 33 yards. Steven Blanco recorded 29 yards on one catch. He also had two carries for seven yards and one touchdown.

Delaware beat UTEP 61-31 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Minicucci led Delaware with 311 yards on 24-of-38 passing (63.2%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 47 yards and one rushing touchdown. Silver had 64 rushing yards on seven carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 20 yards. Duplessis recorded 104 yards on four catches.

