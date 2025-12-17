Harris leads South Alabama against UL Monroe after 20-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (8-3) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-8)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -10.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits UL Monroe after Chaze Harris scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 58-57 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Warhawks are 3-1 on their home court. UL Monroe has a 1-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars are 3-2 on the road. South Alabama ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

UL Monroe scores 72.5 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 67.9 South Alabama allows. South Alabama has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 47.1% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

The Warhawks and Jaguars square off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Russell is shooting 46.4% and averaging 17.5 points for the Warhawks. Renars Sondors is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adam Olsen averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Harris is shooting 47.7% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press