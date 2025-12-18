Booker’s 28 points lead No. 2 Texas to a 96-38 win over Northwestern State

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker matched her career best with 28 points, and No. 2 Texas remained undefeated with a 96-38 victory over Northwestern State Wednesday night.

Booker, a two-time Associated Press All-American and its current national player of the week, converted 12 of 17 shots from the field, including a pair of 3-point baskets, as Texas won its 33rd straight home game. Booker is averaging 27.7 points the last three games, converting 38 of 53 shots (71.7%).

Jordan Lee scored 15 for Texas (13-0), which included three straight 3-pointers in the third quarter. Rori Harmon had 11 points, 10 assists and a career-best seven steals and committed just one turnover. She leads the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (5.11). Kyla Oldacre contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Texas defeated AP Top-25 opponents UCLA, South Carolina, North Carolina and Baylor with a spare seven-player rotation because of injuries to Ashton Judd, Bryanna Preston and Aaliyah Crump.

Judd was the first to return, playing Wednesday for the first time since transferring from Missouri during the offseason and suffering a knee injury in practice. She scored nine in 13 minutes against Northwestern State.

Preston, the backup to Harmon at point guard, might return on Sunday at South Dakota State, Crump by the end of December.

Vernell Atamah led Northwestern State (5-5) with 12 points, nine fewer than her average.

Northwestern State averaged 18 turnovers a game before facing Texas. The Lady Demons committed 17 by halftime on Wednesday and finished with 28, which the Longhorns converted into 32 points.

Texas outscored Northwestern State 46-14 in the paint.

Up next

Northwestern State hosts Lamar on Sunday.

Texas visits South Dakota State on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press