Davis scores 19 off the bench, San Diego State takes down Air Force 81-58

SAN DIEGO (AP) — BJ Davis’ 19 points off of the bench helped lead San Diego State to an 81-58 victory against Air Force on Wednesday night.

Davis added six assists for the Aztecs (6-3, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Miles Heide added 12 points and eight rebounds. Magoon Gwat also finished with 12 points.

Kam Sanders led the Falcons (3-9, 0-1) with 13 points and four assists. Air Force also got 11 points and six rebounds from Eli Robinson. Lucas Hobin also put up 11 points.

San Diego State took the lead for good with 10:23 left in the first half. The score was 33-30 at halftime, with Heide racking up seven points. Davis scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as San Diego State outscored Air Force by 20 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press