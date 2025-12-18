Vanderhorst leads Drexel against Mount St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Drexel Dragons (4-7)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces Mount St. Mary’s after Kevon Vanderhorst scored 30 points in Drexel’s 74-66 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Dragons are 3-2 on their home court. Drexel averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mountaineers are 2-6 on the road. Mount St. Mary’s has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.

Drexel averages 71.2 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 79.2 Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s averages 68.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 71.5 Drexel allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shane Blakeney is shooting 34.5% and averaging 12.7 points for the Dragons. Vanderhorst is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Arlandus Keyes is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Xavier Lipscomb is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

By The Associated Press