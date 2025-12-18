Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Fog
46.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Long Beach State hosts Clark and Pepperdine

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Pepperdine Waves (4-7) at Long Beach State Beach (2-9, 0-2 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on Long Beach State after Aaron Clark scored 25 points in Pepperdine’s 70-62 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Beach are 2-3 on their home court. Long Beach State averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Waves are 1-2 in road games. Pepperdine ranks fourth in the WCC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Styles Phipps averaging 2.1.

Long Beach State is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Long Beach State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sykes is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 17.1 points. Petar Majstorovic is shooting 49.5% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Javon Cooley is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. Clark is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 2-8, averaging 75.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.