Loyola Marymount hosts Jefferson and North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (5-5) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-4)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits Loyola Marymount after Canin Jefferson scored 20 points in North Alabama’s 68-60 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Loyola Marymount Lions are 4-3 on their home court. Loyola Marymount is fourth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Aaron McBride leads the Loyola Marymount Lions with 6.6 boards.

The North Alabama Lions have gone 2-4 away from home. North Alabama allows 74.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Loyola Marymount gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Shelley is averaging 10.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Loyola Marymount Lions. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Dallas Howell averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the North Alabama Lions, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Donte Bacchus is averaging 13.7 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press