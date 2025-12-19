Fontleroy scores 21 points, No. 15 Baylor women beat Southern 77-60

WACO, Texas (AP) — Bella Fontleroy scored 21 points, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had a double-double and No. 15 Baylor beat Southern 77-60 on Thursday night.

Fontleroy was 7 of 11 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Littlepage-Buggs finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Kayla Nelms added 15 points for Baylor (11-2). Yuting Deng chipped in with 11 points. Jana Van Gytenbeek had 10 assists to go with seven points.

Nelms scored seven points in the second quarter to help Baylor take a 35-25 lead into the break. Fontleroy scored 10 points in the third quarter as the Bears shot 9 of 17 (53%) and led 58-41 heading into the final quarter.

Baylor outrebounded Southern 45-31 and scored 10 points off 16 turnovers.

Jaylia Reed scored 11 points for Southern (4-6). DeMya Porter and Jestiny Dixon added 10 points apiece.

Up next

Baylor hosts Texas Tech on Sunday in a Big 12 Conference opener.

Southern plays at SMU on Sunday.

