McHenry and Utah host Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-9) at Utah Utes (7-4)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Eastern Washington after Don McHenry scored 29 points in Utah’s 82-74 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Utes have gone 6-1 at home. Utah is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 0-7 on the road. Eastern Washington ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Alton Hamilton IV averaging 3.6.

Utah is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 49.8% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 46.1% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Brown is averaging 21.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Utes. McHenry is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Moses is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 18.6 points and 3.7 assists. Hamilton is shooting 53.2% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 77.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

