Weber State hosts Sacramento State after Williams’ 34-point outing

Sacramento State Hornets (4-9, 0-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays Weber State after Mikey Williams scored 34 points in Sacramento State’s 97-84 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats are 5-3 on their home court. Weber State averages 84.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Hornets are 0-1 in conference play. Sacramento State averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Weber State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.5 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 77.2 points per game, 1.7 more than the 75.5 Weber State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Whiting is averaging 13.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Tijan Saine is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 16.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Hornets. Prophet Johnson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press