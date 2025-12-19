Sacramento State visits Cal Baptist after Daniels’ 30-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (4-6) at Cal Baptist Lancers (9-3)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts Sacramento State after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 30 points in Cal Baptist’s 75-67 victory against the Southern Jaguars.

The Lancers are 5-0 on their home court. Cal Baptist leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 36.5 boards. Thomas Ndong leads the Lancers with 7.2 rebounds.

The Hornets are 0-5 on the road. Sacramento State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal Baptist averages 75.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 78.0 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State scores 5.5 more points per game (76.4) than Cal Baptist gives up to opponents (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Lancers. Jordan Muller is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jahni Summers is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 9.5 points. Prophet Johnson is averaging 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.6 steals.

