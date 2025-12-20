Southern Miss hosts Arkansas State after Harmon’s 21-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-5, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -2.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits Southern Miss after Christian Harmon scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 89-70 victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. Southern Miss scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is fourth in the Sun Belt with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Hampton averaging 5.1.

Southern Miss’ average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Southern Miss gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Red Wolves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylik Weeks is averaging 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. Curt Lewis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyle Hayman is averaging 10.8 points for the Red Wolves. TJ Caldwell is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press