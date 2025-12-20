Bennett leads Dayton against Liberty after 25-point game

Liberty Flames (7-3) at Dayton Flyers (9-3)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts Liberty after Javon Bennett scored 25 points in Dayton’s 97-69 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Flyers are 7-0 in home games. Dayton averages 81.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Flames have gone 0-1 away from home. Liberty has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Dayton makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Liberty averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Dayton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amael L’Etang is averaging 12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Flyers. Bennett is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brett Decker Jr. is averaging 18.1 points for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press