Bennett leads Dayton against Liberty after 25-point game

By AP News

Liberty Flames (7-3) at Dayton Flyers (9-3)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts Liberty after Javon Bennett scored 25 points in Dayton’s 97-69 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Flyers are 7-0 in home games. Dayton averages 81.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Flames have gone 0-1 away from home. Liberty has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Dayton makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Liberty averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Dayton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amael L’Etang is averaging 12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Flyers. Bennett is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brett Decker Jr. is averaging 18.1 points for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

