Pounds leads Tennessee Tech against UT Martin after 22-point showing

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-4, 0-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-6, 1-0 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech faces UT Martin after Dani Pounds scored 22 points in Tennessee Tech’s 85-74 victory against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Golden Eagles are 4-1 on their home court. Tennessee Tech ranks seventh in the OVC in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Pounds leads the Golden Eagles with 5.2 boards.

The Skyhawks are 0-1 in OVC play. UT Martin ranks seventh in the OVC shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

Tennessee Tech averages 81.2 points, 14.7 more per game than the 66.5 UT Martin allows. UT Martin has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Skyhawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Owens is averaging 5.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. Pounds is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Andrija Bukumirovic is averaging 14.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press