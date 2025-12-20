UMKC hosts Austin Peay after Collins’ 25-point game

Austin Peay Governors (5-5) at UMKC Roos (2-11)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces UMKC after Zyree Collins scored 25 points in Austin Peay’s 76-75 victory against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Roos are 2-3 in home games. UMKC has a 1-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Governors are 2-5 in road games. Austin Peay ranks third in the ASUN with 16.6 assists per game led by Collins averaging 4.5.

UMKC averages 70.0 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 69.2 Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UMKC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Petty is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Roos. Karmello Branch is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Collin Parker is averaging 15 points and six rebounds for the Governors. Collins is averaging 13.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press