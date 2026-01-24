Wilkerson, Dorn and DeVries combine for 72 points as Indiana routs Rutgers 82-59 to end 4-game skid

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson scored 27 points, Nick Dorn added 23, Tucker DeVries had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Indiana routed Rutgers 82-59 on Friday night to end a four-game losing streak.

It was Indiana’s first win at Rutgers since Feb. 5, 2018.

DeVries scored 16 points in the first half, Dorn added 14 and Wilkerson had 13 as Indiana led Rutgers 47-32 at halftime. The Hoosiers made 50% of their field goals in the half, including 8 of 20 from 3-point range.

The Rutgers starters did not make a field goal for the opening 12 1/2 minutes of the game. Tariq Francis came off the bench to score 21 of Rutgers’ 32 first-half points. Francis was 8 of 14 from the field while the rest of his teammates combined to go 4 of 17.

Indiana led by double figures the entire second half and finished with 15 3-pointers on 35 attempts. Dorn made six 3-ponters, Wilkerson added five and DeVries four.

The only other players to score for Indiana (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) were Tayton Conerway with six points and Sam Alexis with four to go with 10 rebounds. DeVries recorded his third double-double of the season.

Francis was the only double-digit scorer for Rutgers (9-11, 2-7) with 28 points.

Up next

Indiana: Returns home to play No. 4 Purdue on Tuesday.

Rutgers: Continues its homestand against No. 10 Michigan State on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball