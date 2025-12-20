Bruns leads South Dakota against Kansas State after 23-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (7-6) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-4)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -21.5; over/under is 172.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays Kansas State after Isaac Bruns scored 23 points in South Dakota’s 80-71 victory against the Dakota State Trojans.

The Wildcats have gone 5-2 in home games. Kansas State scores 86.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Coyotes are 0-4 on the road. South Dakota scores 84.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Kansas State averages 86.4 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 81.8 South Dakota allows. South Dakota has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdi Bashir Jr. averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. PJ Haggerty is shooting 50.0% and averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

Bruns is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Coyotes. Jordan Crawford is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 85.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press