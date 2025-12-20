NC State Wolfpack and the Ole Miss Rebels play in Greensboro, North Carolina

Ole Miss Rebels (7-4) vs. NC State Wolfpack (8-4)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss and NC State square off in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Wolfpack have an 8-4 record in non-conference play. NC State averages 89.3 points while outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game.

The Rebels are 7-4 in non-conference play. Ole Miss ranks fifth in the SEC shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

NC State averages 89.3 points, 21.6 more per game than the 67.7 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game NC State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is shooting 50.8% and averaging 16.0 points for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Malik Dia is averaging 14.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Rebels. AJ Storr is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 86.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press